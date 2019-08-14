USD 428 feels better suited to handle student meltdowns

By COLE REIF

In an effort to become a more trauma-informed school district, USD 428 piloted a program at Riley Elementary School last year. The trauma-informed classroom at Riley allows students to visit the room if they are disruptive or angry and gives them a chance to reregulate and talk about their behavior.

USD 428 Assistant Superintendent John Popp says the success at Riley has led to establishing the trauma-informed classrooms at all grade schools with teacher assistants (TA) watching over the students.

“We have identified a TA that has shown the ability to work with these kids,” said Popp. “Somebody that can stay calm in a crazy situation.”

The goal is to decrease the number of suspensions, giving the student a safe place to go, have their meltdown, then have a trained teacher to help them calm down before returning to the classroom. Popp says the family support workers at each building will work closely with the teacher assistants.

Even if there is no trauma, the TAs will still be busy.

“Then they can be out doing preventative work,” said Popp. “If they had a kid visit them, they work with them, and support the student in the classroom to cut off those behaviors before they happen.”

Riley organized a “trauma team” last year that consisted of 11 members, of either teachers or classified staff. The team met monthly to learn about trauma and how to respond once they see it from students.