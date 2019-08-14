Tuesday night shooting takes the life of a 34-year old man

A Tuesday night shooting in Great Bend has claimed the life of a 34-year old man. According to the Barton County Sheriff’s Office, dispatchers received a call at 8:36 p.m. Tuesday night in reference to a disturbance and reported shots taking place at 397 Grove Terrace near the airport west of Great Bend.

Sheriff Deputies along with Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers arrived at the scene and discovered the body of a 34-year old white male at the rear of the building with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

After further investigation, suspect information was broadcast to local law enforcement agencies and the suspect was seen by Great Bend Fire Department staff who were returning from an accident scene. Members of the Great Bend Police Department and Sheriff’s Deputies stopped the vehicle on Railroad Avenue between Washington and Main and arrested the driver.

23-year old Nicholas A. Pethel of rural Great Bend was arrested and transported to the Barton County Jail. Pethel was booked on murder charges and is being held in lieu of a $1 million bond.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. According to Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation will be assisting with the homicide investigation.