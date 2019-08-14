Thursday Weather

Thursday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. South wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Thursday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind 8 to 17 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. East wind 6 to 9 mph becoming south in the morning.
Friday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.
Saturday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 71.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 96.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 69.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 96.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 71.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 96.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.