Thursday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory
5A-6A America in the Morning
6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal
7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment
8:30-9A “Great Bend Rec Show” hosted by Dakota Tucker. Guests include staff from the Great Bend Recreation Commission.
9A-10A Trading Post hosted by Dakota Tucker
10A-11A Agri-Talk with Chip Flory
11A-11:30 “County Edition” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Barton County Heath Director Shelly Schneider.
11:30-12P “Focus on Ellinwood” hosted by Nancy Baird. Nancy will have an update on what is going on in Ellinwood with interviews with those people who are making it happen.
12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.
12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif
1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show
4P-5P Agri-Talk After the Bell
5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info
6P-9P ESPN Radio – “Spain & Company”
9P-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie and Fitzsimmons”