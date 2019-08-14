Thursday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Great Bend Rec Show” hosted by Dakota Tucker. Guests include staff from the Great Bend Recreation Commission.

9A-10A Trading Post hosted by Dakota Tucker

10A-11A Agri-Talk with Chip Flory

11A-11:30 “County Edition” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Barton County Heath Director Shelly Schneider.

11:30-12P “Focus on Ellinwood” hosted by Nancy Baird. Nancy will have an update on what is going on in Ellinwood with interviews with those people who are making it happen.

12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif

1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P Agri-Talk After the Bell

5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-9P ESPN Radio – “Spain & Company”

9P-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie and Fitzsimmons”