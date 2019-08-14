Sheriff: Drugs, gun and cash seized after SW Kan. traffic stop

GRAY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug charges after a traffic stop arrest.

On Monday night, a sheriff’s deputy on patrol stopped a car for a traffic violation on U.S. Highway 50, according to the Grey County Sheriff.

During that stop he detained the driver and passenger of the vehicle for plain view marijuana possession.

During a search of the car the deputy found a loaded 9mm handgun and approximately 2.2 pounds of dispensary retail marijuana along with just under $5,000.00 in cash.

According to the sheriff’s office, “People argue about marijuana laws and the medicinal effects and they are entitled to their opinion, but this was criminal possession with intent to distribute, a business that doesn’t care about safety or health of the traffickers, the officers or the citizens. This like any stop for a law enforcement officer is dangerous, but needed.”

Both men in the vehicle were arrested and are in the Meade County Jail.