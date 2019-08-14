Police: Driver had life-threatening wound after Kan. drive-by shooting

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and searching for suspects.

Just before 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, police in the area of the 800 Block of SE Rice in Topeka heard several gunshots, according to Lt. Robert Simmons.

A few moments later, police stopped a vehicle at Interstate 70 and SE Rice Road with an adult male passenger with a gunshot wound that was determined to be life threatening by medical personnel.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Police have not reported an arrest and have not identified the victim.

