Police: 2 jailed after shooting, BMW crash into Kan. home

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspect in connection with a shooting and related disturbance on Tuesday evening.

Just after 5:30p.m., police responded to a disturbance with shots fired at a home in the 500 Block of South Glen in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

At the scene, police observed a 1992 BMW that had crashed into the garage of a vacant home. The vehicle was unoccupied. A short time later, police responded to another reported shooting in connection with the earlier call. When police arrived near the intersection of Harry and McClain Street, they found a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his head, according to Davidson. EMS transported him to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators determined19-year-old Arienna Harwood of Wichita, a 15-year-old girl, two children and the 22-year-old shooting victim arrived at the home on South Glen. A disturbance occurred between these individuals and two 18-year-old men and a 16-year-old at the residence, according to Davidson.

During the disturbance, 18-year-old John Murphy fired multiple shots at the BMW which wounded the victim. The vehicle left the residence and crashed into the garage of the abandoned home down the street. A family member of the victim picked up the occupants of the BMW.

Near the intersection of Harry and Mclain, the individuals from the residence and those involved in the crash encountered each other a second time and another disturbance occurred, according to Davidson.

When police arrived, they detained several individuals and arrested Murphy on requested charges of aggravated battery, aggravated assault, criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied dwelling and theft, according to Davidson.

They also arrested Harwood,19, on requested charges of aggravated child endangerment, battery and theft.

Davidson did not release the victim’s name. This was not a random incident and both groups were acquainted with each other.