Police: 12, 14-year-old arrested for alleged Kan. armed robbery

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and have two boys in custody.

Just after 11p.m. Monday, a 46-year-old woman contacted an off-duty Wichita police officer at the Quick Trip on South West Street who reported that while in West Douglas Park, in 3200 Block of West Douglas, two boys pointed hand guns and demanded property, according to officer Charley Davidson.

The suspects took three bags from her containing miscellaneous property and cash.

Investigators identified two suspects. One was located returning home on South Sheridan and was armed with a BB-gun. The second boy was located at his home in the 3800 Block of West 11th Street where officers also recovered some of the stolen property.

The 12-year-old and 14-year-old boys are being held in juvenile detention on requested charges of aggravated robbery.