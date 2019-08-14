On the Clock….. Construction firm faces deadline for 10th and Grant project

To use a sports analogy, Morgan Brothers Construction is down two touchdowns late in the fourth quarter with no timeouts and they don’t even have the ball. Morgan Brothers is the construction firm that is doing the construction work at 10th and Grant Streets in Great Bend.

The project to widen the intersection started in March with an 85-day construction contract which would have had the work done by the end of July. But after one delay due to springtime rains, construction was delayed again recently after the company told the city that materials for the project had been back ordered. Now Morgan Brothers has less than 20-days to complete the project before they begin getting fined for liquidated damages.

That’s Great Bend City Manager Kendal Francis who says with the amount of work left to do, it’s highly unlikely that the project will be done on time.

The project to widen the intersection will make it easier for heavy trucks to turn north or south onto Grant Street. The Kansas Department of Transportation grant covers 90 percent of the construction. Great Bend’s 10% matching funds is $214,000.