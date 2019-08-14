O’Connor signs off one last time as he heads to retirement

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

John O’Connor signed off the airwaves for the last time as the host of Trading Post on 1590 KVGB & 97.7 FM Wednesday morning. Following 46 years in the radio business, O’Connor officially retired from Eagle Communications.

Wrapping up his final show, O’Connor compared his time in Great Bend to the Frank Sinatra song, “You Make Me Feel So Young.”

“There is a lyric in that song that goes ‘every time I see you, I’m such a happy individual,’ said O’Connor. “I want to change the lyrics to ‘every time I hear your voice, I’m such a happy individual.’ Thank you for coming into my life for so many years in Great Bend.”

Recently retired Mattie Begg, who joined O’Connor for years on Trading Post, made a surprise return to the studio Wednesday. Many callers also wished O’Connor the best in his retirement. The entire staff at Eagle Radio bombarded the KVGB studio for the final 15 minutes of the show.

Market Manager Randy Goering expressed his appreciation for O’Connor keeping the community connected for so many years.

“We are here to give John the accolades,” said Goering. “It has been a tremendous run. John has been a great friend to all of us and the community.”

O’Connor was hired for an on-air job at KVGB in 1973.

“I started out here on the night shift, moved to the day shift, owned the Record Rack for a few years, then did the morning show and trading post,” O’Connor said.

O’Connor and his wife Sally are moving to Hutchinson to be closer to their daughter and grandchild. O’Connor plans to help broadcast the Eagle Radio Fall Auction in November.

“Just chatting to listeners everyday made me feel really good,” O’Connor stated. “I was in my happy place.”

A new era of Trading Post starts Thursday, Aug. 15 at 9:05 a.m. with host, Dakota Tucker.