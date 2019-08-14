More details about fiber internet coming to Great Bend residential areas (INTERVIEW)

After talks circulated the Great Bend area for months if not years, Nex-Tech made the official announcement this week that their technology service providing business would bring fiber to residential areas throughout Great Bend.

The fiber expansion provides internet speeds up to 1 Gig. Nex-Tech expects the construction to begin in the spring of 2020.

“Primarily in Great Bend, the fiber construction will be buried,” said Nex-Tech’s Dustin Schlaefli. “We will use a trenching or boring method.”

Nex-Tech divided the City of Great Bend into 12 zones. The company is currently collecting interest levels from residents on their website, fiber.nex-tech.com. Based on the feedback, Nex-Tech will move forward with installing the fiber in the neighborhood once approximately 55 percent or more of the zone shows interest and signs up for the service.

Not all the zones are divided evenly. Schlaefli believed the Twin Lakes subdivision in the northwest corner of Great Bend had approximately 305 structures. Some of the other zones include up to 800 structures. Again, roughly 55 percent interest level in each zone is the key.

“Phone service will be the exact same price that is today in Great Bend,” said Schlaefli. “The deluxe service for TV Now is $76 per month, and the fiber internet bundles will start at $75.”

The fiber installation also brings a new option for TV service. Nex-Tech TV Now will be offered in Great Bend that provides a streaming TV app that you can access through Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Android TV. The TV option will be viewable to customers on any device that is connected to their Nex-Tech internet.



