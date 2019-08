FORD COUNTY — One person died in an accident just after 5p.m. Tuesday in Ford County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a John Deere Tractor driven by Bernard V. Stegman, 59, Spearville, was northbound on Garnett Road three miles southwest of Spearville. The driver failed to stop at the railroad crossing.

A BNSF train struck the tractor. EMS transported Stegman to the hospital in Dodge City where he died. There were no injuries to three occupants of the train, according to the KHP.