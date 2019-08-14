Kansas coach Phog Allen to be inducted into the Missouri Valley Conference Hall of Fame

kuathletics.com

ST. LOUIS– Kansas’ all-time winningest men’s basketball coach, Dr. Forest C. “Phog” Allen will be inducted into the Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) Hall of Fame in a ceremony in St. Louis on Friday, March 6, 2020.

Allen is the first Veteran’s Committee selection to the MVC Hall of Fame (and also the first from the University of Kansas). In his 39 seasons at the helm at Kansas, Allen’s teams won 24 conference championships, three national titles and posted a record of 590-219. The Helms Athletic Foundation retroactively recognized Allen’s 1921–22 and 1922–23 Kansas teams as national champions. Allen also served as the head football coach at Kansas for one season in 1920. Allen was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame with the inaugural class of 1959. The home basketball arena at Kansas, Allen Fieldhouse, was named in his honor when it opened in 1955.

Kansas competed in what was then known as the Missouri Valley Intercollegiate Athletic Association for 21 seasons (1907-28) and Allen was basketball coach for 11 of those years. While in the league, he earned two national titles (1922, 1923) and eight league titles. His .792 winning percentage in conference play (126-33) ranks second all-time in MVC history. In that 11-year span, Allen won .793 percent of all basketball games (169-44) – that percentage ranks third-best all-time in MVC history.

Joining Allen in the 23rd MVC Hall of Fame class is: a two-sport (baseball/football) student-athlete in Mike Prior (Illinois State); a baseball student-athlete in Bill Mueller (Missouri State); a four-time NCAA track & field pole vault champion in Kylie Hutson (Indiana State); coaching legends Richard “Itchy” Jones (Southern Illinois baseball) and basketball star Larry Humes (Evansville).

The league will conduct its annual Hall of Fame ceremony as part the State Farm Missouri Valley Conference Men’s Basketball Championship next March 5-8. The March 6 festivities will begin with an 8 a.m. breakfast, followed by the induction ceremony at 8:30 a.m.