John O’Connor’s final Trading Post show on 1590 KVGB is today!

John O’Connor is fully retiring from Eagle Radio in Great Bend after 46 years on KVGB.
O’Connor’s final Trading Post show is Wednesday, Aug. 14 starting at 9:05 a.m. until 10 a.m.
Tune in on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM or online at greatbendpost.com.
by Cole Reif
