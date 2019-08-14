Great Bend Post

John O'Connor's final Trading Post show on 1590 KVGB is today!

John O’Connor’s final Trading Post show on 1590 KVGB is Wednesday, Aug. 14. O’Connor is retiring after 46 years in Great Bend.

John O’Connor is fully retiring from Eagle Radio in Great Bend after 46 years on KVGB.

O’Connor’s final Trading Post show is Wednesday, Aug. 14 starting at 9:05 a.m. until 10 a.m.

Tune in on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM or online at greatbendpost.com.