Farmers market to include food trucks Thursday in Great Bend

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

Thursday, Aug. 15 will be the second attempt to bring food trucks to the Summer Street Stroll Farmers Market in Great Bend.

Ryan Fairchild sat on a subcommittee for the Great Bend Greater Than Great visioning group. The subcommittee was trying to figure out ways to bring the community together and increase the foot traffic for the farmers market.

“We were talking about how could we get people downtown, and something that came up in our talks was that food trucks are a great thing to have in your community,” said Fairchild.

The Summer Street Stroll Farmers Market occurs every Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. during the summer, and the food trucks will join the farmers markets every third Thursday of the month.

“The idea was to throw it in with the farmers market to drive up business for both,” Fairchild said.

Summer Street Stroll Farmers Market takes place at Jack Kilby Square in downtown Great Bend.