Cop Shop (8/13)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/13)

Theft

At 1:36 p.m. a theft was reported at 170 School House Rd.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 2:54 p.m. a burglary was reported at 617 Cheyenne View Dr.

Homicide

At 8:36 p.m. a homicide was reported at 397 Grove Terrace.

Injury Accident

At 9:22 p.m. an accident was reported at 585 S. US 281 Highway.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (8/13)

Overdose / Poisoning (Ingestion)

At 12:51 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 5210 10th Street Apt. 11. Not transported.

Diabetic Problems

At 1:54 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 301 Chestnut Street.

Breathing Problems

At 4:26 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 5404 Broadway Avenue.

Injury Accident

At 9:37 a.m. an accident was reported at 24th Street & Gano Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 11:35 a.m. an officer arrested Tristan Shaver at 1806 12th Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 12:19 p.m. a report of someone damaging the playhouse on the playground at 2123 Forest Avenue was made.

At 1:17 p.m. a report of someone entering into the garage and taking items at 2122 Adams Street was made.

Non-Injury Accident

At 4:54 p.m. an unknown vehicle was backing northbound and struck Sierra Ramsey’s legally parked vehicle.

At 5:48 p.m. an accident was reported at 3503 10th Street.