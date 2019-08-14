Cop Shop (8/13)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/13)
Theft
At 1:36 p.m. a theft was reported at 170 School House Rd.
Burglary / Not in Progress
At 2:54 p.m. a burglary was reported at 617 Cheyenne View Dr.
Homicide
At 8:36 p.m. a homicide was reported at 397 Grove Terrace.
Injury Accident
At 9:22 p.m. an accident was reported at 585 S. US 281 Highway.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (8/13)
Overdose / Poisoning (Ingestion)
At 12:51 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 5210 10th Street Apt. 11. Not transported.
Diabetic Problems
At 1:54 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 301 Chestnut Street.
Breathing Problems
At 4:26 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 5404 Broadway Avenue.
Injury Accident
At 9:37 a.m. an accident was reported at 24th Street & Gano Street.
Warrant Arrest
At 11:35 a.m. an officer arrested Tristan Shaver at 1806 12th Street.
Burglary / Not in Progress
At 12:19 p.m. a report of someone damaging the playhouse on the playground at 2123 Forest Avenue was made.
At 1:17 p.m. a report of someone entering into the garage and taking items at 2122 Adams Street was made.
Non-Injury Accident
At 4:54 p.m. an unknown vehicle was backing northbound and struck Sierra Ramsey’s legally parked vehicle.
At 5:48 p.m. an accident was reported at 3503 10th Street.