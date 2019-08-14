Chamber Coffee for Thursday, Aug. 15

Thursday, August 15, 2019

Great Bend Chamber of Commerce Coffee

Coffee at 9a.m. / Program at 9:30a.m.

Bling | 2019 Lakin Ave.

Now celebrating their 10th anniversary, Bling, a full-service women’s retailer based out of Kansas reaches the tail-end of a decade this month. Since their beginning in 2009, Bling has opened twelve thriving locations across Kansas and, most recently, Nebraska. Owners Mark and Nicole Campos, along with their Bling team, have brought trendy, affordably priced fashions along with five-star service to shoppers across the state of Kansas while focusing on keeping their business as personal to the customer as possible.

Coffee, Refreshments, and Door Prizes.