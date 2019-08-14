Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (8/13)

BOOKED: William C. Shaw of La Crosse on RHCO District Court case for domestic battery, DWS, unlawful reg acts, bond set at $1,250 C/S.

BOOKED: Tristan Shaver on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Nicholas Pethel of Great Bend on a BTDC case for murder in the first degree, bond set at $1,000,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Nathen Cody on Rush County hold.

RELEASED: John Shepherd to KDOC.

RELEASED: Jacob Hoch to KDOC.

RELEASED: Corey Peverley to Pawnee County on their charges.

RELEASED: Christy Contreras for transport to treatment on case per court order.

RELEASED: Ricky Myers of Great Bend on BCDC warrant for probation violation for time served.