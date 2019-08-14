ABBB named a top 200 accounting firm in the nation

BUSINESS NEWS

The certified public accounting firm of Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball, Chtd. (ABBB) was recently recognized as one of the top 200 accounting firms in the U.S. by INSIDE Public Accounting (IPA).

Ranking in the top 200 consecutively for five years, the firm rose nine spots from 174 in 2018 to 165 this year. In 2019, firms ranked between 101 and 200 range in size from $19.2 million to $39 million in revenue.

“It’s an honor to be recognized as one of North America’s top 200 accounting firms again this year. Our dedicated focus to the agriculture, construction, manufacturing, retail, restaurant, and oil & gas industries has been instrumental to our continued growth,” said Brian Staats, CPA, CGMA, managing partner of ABBB. “Thank you to our clients and the entire ABBB team for your dedication to the profession and our firm!”

Founded in 1987, INSIDE Public Accounting (IPA) is published by The Platt Group (TPG). The Platt Group publishes the award-winning IPA newsletter every month and the annual IPA National Benchmarking Report. The Platt Group also surveys and publishes annual reports for the accounting profession in Human Resources, Firm Administration and Information Technology.

Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball, Chartered provides a wide range of traditional and non-traditional CPA and consulting services to clients throughout Kansas, including agriculture organizations, construction companies, feed yards, financial institutions, governmental and not-for-profit organizations, manufacturers, medical practices, oil and gas companies, professional service firms, real estate companies and small businesses. Founded in 1945, today the firm maintains 13 office locations throughout the state. For more information about Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball, please visit www.abbb.com.