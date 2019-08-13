Youth pastor, coach accused of sex with students

OKLAHOMA CITY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on child sex charges.

According to a media release from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the agency began an investigation after allegations surfaced that 34-year-old Justin White had inappropriate relationships with young females while a teacher at Smithville Public Schools in McCurtain County and as a Youth Pastor at Spiro Baptist Church in LeFlore County, Oklahoma.

He is currently employed as the Youth Pastor at Clayton Avenue Baptist Church in Hugo, Oklahoma and the baseball coach at Smithville Public School.

During the 2013-2014 school year he allegedly had sexual intercourse with a female student several times at his residence located on school property, according to the OSBI.

During the investigation, agents spoke with another girl who was a member of the Spiro Baptist Church youth group when White was Youth Pastor. The girl who was underage at the time, said White would take her upstairs at the church to be alone. When alone, White would inappropriately touch and kiss the teenager.

White was arrested at the Clayton Avenue Baptist Church in Hugo and is currently in the Choctaw County jail awaiting transport to McCurtain County and then to LeFlore County.