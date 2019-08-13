Wind was absent, but plenty of mud at Party in the Park

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

For the second straight year, there was not much wind for the Mega Kite Festival at Party in the Park on August 10. The Saturday morning event, part of the day-long outdoor festival, was planned to put several kites, some longer than 200 feet, in the sky.

Great Bend Recreation Commission Leisure Director Garet Fitzpatrick says Mother Nature was not cooperative for the majority of the morning.

“They had those thunderstorms up north for a bit in the early morning, and we put a few of them up from that wind,” said Fitzpatrick. “They eventually came down…those guys tried.”

The Mega Kite Festival was added to the schedule in 2017.

As for the Oozefest Mud Volleyball Tournament, GBRC Sports Director Chris Umphres says the tournament continues to grow. The event took up most of the day with 30 teams signed up, four more than last year.

The City of Great Bend brought dirt in for the four courts this year, instead of digging the pits in an attempt to restore the ground faster.

“If you remember last year, it was so hard to fix it after the water was in it and we had a real rainy season,” Umphres said. “Hopefully the city can put it back together so Vet’s is not torn up for a whole year.”

For the first time in its seven years of existence, the tournament was won by a team other than “Tough Mudders.” The six-time reigning champion was dethroned by “Muddy Balls” this year.