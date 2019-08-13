Wednesday Weather

Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. North northeast wind around 7 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East southeast wind 7 to 10 mph.
Thursday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. South wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Thursday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.
Friday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Saturday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.
Saturday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 93.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 69.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 95.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 69.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 94.