Wednesday Weather

Wednesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. North northeast wind around 7 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East southeast wind 7 to 10 mph.

Thursday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. South wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Friday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Saturday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 93.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 95.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 94.