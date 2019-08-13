USD 428 retooling their library program and vision

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

Upon receiving a late resignation from USD 428’s Elementary Librarian Joy Boyd, which was accepted by the Board of Education Monday night, the Great Bend school district was forced to fast forward their plans to retool and rethink the library system for five grade schools.

USD 428 Director of Teaching and Learning Tricia Reiser says their five-year plan going forward is to make sure all libraries are places students want to visit.

“We want it to be whenever a classroom teacher says ‘It’s time to go to the library,’ that the students are excited and full of joy,” said Reiser.

Grade school students will have class time each week to visit the library and participate in mini lessons, free reading time, technology related activities, and computer time for research. The library techs will be on hand at the elementary schools all day and the technology and ELA coaches will help on occasion.

“With the library tech being in the library all day, we want to encourage more of an integrated library philosophy,” said Reiser.

“Imagine that first-grade teacher saying to the library tech that we are starting a unit on animal adaptations, can you pull some books on that?” said Reiser. “We’re going to do some work together.”

Features to change will be students allowed to read for pleasure, all elementary students will receive equal amount of time in the library, and librarians will meet on a monthly basis with Reiser to continue developing the district library vision.

A search for a new elementary librarian will continue as will a part-time library assistant at Great Bend High School.