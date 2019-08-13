Two Kansas teens wounded after shots fired from car

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a drive by shooting and searching for suspects.

Just after 1 a.m. on Monday, police responded to a drive-by shooting call in the area of 27th Street South and Osage, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Upon arrival, officers found a 17-year-old boy who received a minor graze gunshot wound. Officers contacted a second 19-year-old victim at an area hospital who had a gunshot wound to his body. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation revealed the two victims observed four unknown suspects getting into their white 2002 Honda Civic. The victims approached the suspects who fled on foot. The victims followed them in their Honda and at the intersection of 27th and Osage, one suspect fired multiple shots at the vehicle, striking the victims.

If anyone has any additional information on this case, they can call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or WPD Dectives at 316-268-4407.