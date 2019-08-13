Tuesday Sports Headlines

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes lit the league on fire last season, throwing for more than 5,000 yards with 50 touchdown passes and a mere 12 interceptions. But the Chiefs quarterback showed in their preseason opener Saturday night that he’s grown even more, as evidenced by a seemingly simple slide toward the end of his only drive against Cincinnati.

UNDATED (AP) — Oklahoma and Texas could be on the course for another Red River rematch in the Big 12. The Sooners have won the last four Big 12 titles. They got their latest with a win over Texas in the Big 12 championship game to avenge their only regular-season loss. Oklahoma has another transfer quarterback in Jalen Hurts after their last two transfers won the Heisman Trophy and were No. 1 overall NFL draft picks. Iowa State has been on the rise with consecutive eight-win seasons under coach Matt Campbell.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Longtime coach Bill Snyder has retired at Kansas State and his replacement, Chris Klieman, has precious little experience in a Power Five conference. But he won four national titles at North Dakota State, and Klieman is confident that experience can translate to the Big 12. He gets a chance to prove it when the season opens Aug. 31 against Nicholls State.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Coach Matt Campbell has spent three years making Iowa State respectable within the Big 12. The Cyclones might be ready for more. Iowa State has been picked third in the preseason Big 12 poll. The Cyclones return a tough defense and have a strong quarterback in sophomore Brock Purdy. Iowa State opens the season Aug. 31 against Northern Iowa.

National Headlines

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball will open its 2020 season March 26, its earliest start other than international games. The schedule also features an April series in Puerto Rico between the New York Mets and Miami Marlins. Globe Life Field, the new home of the Texas Rangers, opens March 31. The 2020 regular season is to end Sept. 27, putting the World Series on track to run from Oct. 20-28.

METAIRIE, La. (AP) _ Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says the state is working on lease extensions with the New Orleans Saints designed to keep the NFL club in the Superdome for up to 30 additional years. Edwards says the lease talks are running in conjunction with plans for “extensive and needed” renovations to the Superdome. The Louisiana state bond commission is scheduled on Thursday to consider approval of about $500 million in financing for project.

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Antonio Brown says he’s “working on getting back to full health and looking forward” to rejoining his Oakland Raiders teammates on the field. Brown lost a grievance with the NFL today over his use of an old helmet that is no longer certified as safe to use for practice or play. The wide receiver has not participated in a full practice for the Raiders after starting training camp on the non-football injury list with injuries to his feet that reportedly came from frostbite suffered while getting cryotherapy treatment in France.

UNDATED (AP) — The website Law360A reports a petition has been filed with the National Labor Relations Board seeking to create a separate union for NFL running backs. The International Brotherhood of Professional Running Backs bases its case on the shorter careers for players at the position. The average pro career for a running back is 2.57 years, by far the shortest of any position.

UNDATED (AP) — The Toronto Raptors’ Kyle Lowry says his surgically repaired thumb hasn’t improved enough for him to participate in workouts for USA Basketball’s World Cup team. He had surgery last month for a torn tendon. The tournament is set to start later this month.

Monday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Pittsburgh 10 L-A Angels 2

Final Tampa Bay 10 San Diego 4

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 8 Baltimore 5

Final N-Y Yankees 11 Baltimore 8

Final Toronto 19 Texas 4

Final Cleveland 6 Boston 5

Houston at Chi White Sox 8:10 p.m., postponed

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Washington 7 Cincinnati 6

Final Arizona 8 Colorado 6