Teen arrested after 9-year-old Kan. girl injured by gunfire

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have made an arrest.

Just before 11:30a.m. Monday, police responded to shooting call at a home in the 700 Block of south Laura in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Upon arrival, officers found a 9-year-old girl with an injured finger. Investigators learned the girl was playing in her backyard when she heard two loud bangs and a projectile hit her finger, according to Davidson.

A boy next door was seen retreating back into a home with an object in his hand. As officers approached the residence, the boy exited armed with a silver handgun. Police issued verbal instructions to the boy who again retreated back into the home.

After officers made phone contact with those in the home, four juveniles and an adult exited the residence without incident.

Police confiscated a handgun and arrested a 16-year-old boy on requested charges of aggravated battery, criminal possession of a firearm by a juvenile, obstruction and an outstanding warrant, according to Davidson. Police do not believe the 9-year-old was an intended victim. The boy appears to have been shooting at some type of target, according to Davidson and it is illegal to fire a gun in the city. The Sedgwick County will review the case.