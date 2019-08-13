Stolen car suspect arrested after Kansas hit and run crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple theft charges after a hit and run crash.

Just after 8p.m. Monday, police responded to and investigated a hit and run accident at 17th and Piatt in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

A white Dodge Charger driven by a suspect later identified as 27-year-old Tanner Slusser, 27, Wichita, had left the scene.

During the investigation, officers located the suspect vehicle at a home in the 1800 Block of North Piatt. While at the residence, officers also located a stolen Hyundai Elantra, two stolen trailers and an embezzeled vehicle, according to Davidson.

Officers contacted Slusser inside the home where they arrested Slusser. Inside the home, officers also located illegal narcotics and marijuana.

Slusser was jailed on requested charges of auto theft, possession of marijuana and narcotics with the intent to distribute.