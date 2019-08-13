Sheriff: 35-year-old rescued from Kansas river

GEARY COUNTY — Authorities made a water rescue on a Kansas river Monday.

Just before 10p.m, the Geary County Sheriff Department and Junction City Police Department responded to the Grant Avenue Boat ramp in reference to a thirty-five year old Kansas man who was having mechanical issues with a 14-foot john boat and became stranded on an island of trees in the river

The man was not wearing his personal flotation device until told to do so by first responders. The Geary County Sheriff Department deployed their flat bottom boat and was able to get the subject and his boat safely to shore.