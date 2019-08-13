Search underway for Kan. deputy named in criminal investigation

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are conducting a felony investigation and asking for the public’s help in locating 29-year-old Sedgwick County Deputy Derick A. Chandler.

He was reported missing Monday after being identified as a suspect in a case jointly investigated by the Wellington Police Department and the Summer County Sheriff’s Office, according to Lt. Tim Myers.

Chandler is listed as a missing person and is wanted for questioning in a felony investigation. We believe he may be a harm to himself or others, according to Myers.

Chandler was possible seen early Monday morning in Wichita driving a 2015 Dodge Charger, white in color with a black stripe. There is a 60-day temporary tag on the vehicle.

If anyone sees him, citizens should call 911 and report the location to their local law enforcement agency. Citizens should not take any action themselves, according to Myers.

Authorities have not released details on the criminal investigation.