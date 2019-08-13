School district seeking new vehicles to replace aging fleet

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

The USD 428 Board of Education approved the motion to seek bid proposals for three new vehicles at Monday’s meeting. The Great Bend school district continues to replace aging vehicles in their fleet after purchasing two vans and a suburban from Marmie Auto Group last year.

USD 428 Superintendent Khris Thexton says the three vehicles getting replaced this year will be re-purposed to the maintenance department.

“We have lost some vehicles already at the maintenance shop,” said Thexton. “They have fallen apart to the point where putting any money into them is not worth the value. We hauled two of them off to Acme Scrap last month.”

The district will send out bid specifications for another 10-passenger van, and two full-size sport utility vehicles that seat nine passengers each. The vans and SUVs help alleviate sending a bus and bus driver out for smaller groups.

Last year, the board approved the three bids from Marmie Auto Group totaling just over $92,000.

USD 428 expects to receive the bids back soon.