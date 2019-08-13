Rep. Marshall to visit following fire at SW Kansas Tyson plant

FINNEY COUNTY — Kansas First District Congressman Roger Marshall is scheduled to make a stop in Finney County Tuesday following the weekend fire at the Tyson meat processing plant.

In a media release, Marshall said, “I will personally thank the fire crews in both Garden City and Holcomb, as well as all first responders who assisted with the fire. I am thankful no one was hurt, and will continue to keep first responders and Tyson employees on the forefront of my mind as rebuilding moves forward.”

Cattle producers are concerned a fire at a Tyson meat processing plant in Holcomb could disrupt already strained processing operations.

The plant is closed indefinitely and Tyson has said it will reopen the plant but the timeline will depend on the extent of the damage.

Industry experts say the Holcomb plant processes about 6,000 cattle a day — about 6% of all the cattle processed in the U.S.

Finney County commissioner Larry Jones, a partner at J&O Cattle Co., said meat packing plants are already running at capacity because a record number of cattle are going to market.

In the first day of trading since the fire, cattle futures on Monday dropped $3 per hundred pounds, the maximum fluctuation allowed for a single day.

-The AP contributed to this report.