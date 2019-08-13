New Executive Director named for American Red Cross serving Central & Western Kansas

Sherry Dryden, who has spent much of her career working with non-profit organizations, has been named the Executive Director of the American Red Cross Serving Central and Western Kansas. She will begin in her new role on September 9.

“I am excited to welcome Sherry to our team,” said Jill Orton, Region Executive of the American Red Cross of Kansas, Nebraska and SW Iowa. “Sherry has extensive experience leading non-profit organizations, which includes building valuable partnerships, recruiting and serving with volunteers, and growing successful fundraising programs, all of which are vital to the Red Cross. Her experience and enthusiasm, along with the fact that Central and Western Kansas is familiar territory, makes her an ideal fit for this position.”

Dryden has served as the Executive Director of the United Way of Ellis County since 2015, where she created new fundraising initiatives and developed business programs to support non-profit partner agencies’ professional and business growth.

Prior to her time with the United Way of Ellis County, she worked with the Developmental Services of Northwest Kansas (DSNWK) from 2005-2015, starting as the Quality Assurance Coordinator in 2005 before becoming Manager of Human Resources and Training in 2008, then Director of Human Resources Services in 2012.

“I am thrilled for the opportunity to work with the wonderful people—volunteers, board members, donors, business partners and Red Cross employees—who make up the Central and Western Kansas American Red Cross chapter.” Dryden said. “I welcome the chance to work with the Red Cross team in supporting its mission and helping others, and I look forward to applying my experience and education to my new role.”

Dryden received a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from Fort Hays State and a Master of Management in Human Resources from University of Phoenix. She is working on her dissertation to complete her PhD in Business Management with an emphasis in Leadership from Trident University International.

She has spent much of her life in Western Kansas, along with 10 years in South Central Kansas. She and her husband, Blaine, have lived in Hays, Kansas, since they were married. The couple has four children and two grandchildren.

The Central and Western Kansas chapter of the Red Cross serves 60 counties with its chapter office located in Salina.