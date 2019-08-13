Kan. teen charged in mother’s shooting death to make court appearance

WICHITA— A teenage boy who shot and killed his drunken mom at their home near Wichita will make his first court appearance Tuesday, according to a report from the Sedgwick County Attorney’s office.

The now 15-year-old boy is charged with voluntary manslaughter in the June 2018 shooting death of 41-year-old Lisa Trimmell.

Her sons were the only people present at the time of the shooting, which occurred about a month after her husband filed for divorce.

An attorney argued that the boy was legally defending himself and his then 12-year-old brother at the time of the shooting.

An autopsy found Trimmell had “acute and chronic alcoholism” and scarring of the liver. The night her death she had a blood-alcohol level that was more than double the legal limit for driving.

– The AP contributed to this report