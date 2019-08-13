Dateline: Hoisington, Kansas

Esther Marie Cromwell, 93, passed away August 13, 2019, at Almost Home, Great Bend. She was born April 3, 1926, at Hoisington, to Alexander and Marie (Zimmerman) Wegele. Esther married Ira Cromwell Nov. 4, 1945, at Hoisington. He died Oct. 7, 1987.

Esther, a life time resident of Hoisington, was a homemaker and farmwife. She was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Hoisington, and enjoyed quilting, crocheting, knitting, embroidery, jigsaw puzzles and caring for her house plants.

Survivors include three daughters, Shirley Zigler and husband Darrell of Susank, Connie Gilzinger and husband John of Great Bend, and Barbara Janway of Heavener, Okla.; one brother, Wilmer Wegele of Great Bend; one sister, Elsie Hicks of Santa Fe, Tex.; seven grandchildren, David Zigler and wife Andrea, Darla Carson and husband Chris, Deana Zigler and husband Michael, Jennifer Kaiser and husband Mike, Jon Welch and wife Jamie, Cristan Gottschalk and husband Clint, and Truman Janway and wife Kimberly; three step grandchildren, Tina Fenske, Michael Gilzinger and wife Bonnie, Amanda Yorkey and husband Brendan; 21 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Clarence Wegele, Leslie Wegele and John Wegele; and son-in-law, David Janway.

Funeral will be at 10:00 am Friday, August 16, 2019, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Hoisington, with Pastor Wayne Baldyga presiding. Interment will follow at Hoisington City Cemetery, Hoisington. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. Memorials have been suggested to Emmanuel Lutheran Church or The Golden Belt Community Foundation to benefit Heartland Cancer Center, in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box, 146, Hoisington, KS, 67544.

