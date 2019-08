Eagle Radio of Great Bend broadcasters earned honors in the annual Kansas Association of Broadcasters awards contest. Award winners will be recognized at the 2019 KAB Convention in Lawrence in October.

Commercial – 60 Seconds or Less

1st Place: Kate Brennan, Smallcakes

3rd Place: Scott Donovan, Plumb Crazy BBQ

Complete Sportscast

3rd Place: Cole Reif, Eagle Country Sportscast