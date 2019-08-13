Cop Shop (8/12)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/12)

Theft

At 1:18 p.m. a theft was reported at 314 Cottonwood Dr.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (8/12)

Breathing Problems

At 7:19 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 3118 25th Street.

Sick Person

At 12:26 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2925 26th Street.

Convulsions / Seizures

At 12:47 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 118 Barton Dr.

Warrant Arrest

At 12:49 p.m. an officer arrested Rachel Quesenbury at 1806 12th Street.

At 2:10 p.m. an officer arrested Phillip Ramey at 1806 12th Street.

Traumatic Injuries

At 6:47 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 3600 Broadway Avenue.

Shots Fired

At 10:58 p.m. possible shots fired was reported at 1101 Kansas Avenue Apt 101.