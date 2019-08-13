Bike Brew Q looking for even more awareness to Cystic Fibrosis

Story by Joe Vinduska / Photo by Samantha Stueder

Over 75 cyclists, 300 craft beer drinkers, and droves of bbq lovers came together and raised just under $13,500 for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at the fourth annual Bike Brew Q event at the Great Bend Expo Complex on Saturday, July 27.

Cyclists headed out in the morning and routes were available from 20-72 miles. All routes included support and gear (SAG) stops sponsored by local businesses and philanthropy groups giving riders a chance to rest, hydrate and refuel.

Following the cycling event was the VIP Session and Homebrew Competition. Clay and Melanie Bolinger of Shawnee took first place with their Strawberry Wheat and Andrew McHenry of Wichita won second place with his Baltic Porter. The Craft Brew Expo followed from 1-4 featuring 18 breweries from 4 states. All but three breweries brought their own personnel and beer to the event. Expo attendees had access to unlimited samples, free giveaways by the breweries and all ticket holders received a free commemorative Bike Brew Q 20 ounce can glass.

The expo included the following breweries: Wichita Brewing Company, Three Rings Brewery, Salt City Brewing Company, Rogue Ales, LB Brewing, Defiance Brewing Co., COOP Ale Works, Augustino’s Brewing Company, Aero Plains Brewing, KC Bier Co, Ska Brewing, Sandhills Brewing, Bell’s Brewing, Norton’s Brewing, Iron Monk Brewing, Third Place Brewing and Deschutes Brewery.

The event was presented by Red Barn Pet Products and sponsored by:

Golden Belt Bicycle Company

Clara Barton Hospital & Clinics

Comfort Pro Inc.

Stone Sand Co. Inc.

Panzer Insurance

Eagle Radio

Western Beverage, Inc.

Hejny Retail Liquor Store

Charlie’s Place

Farmers Bank & Trust

Kansas Earth and Sky Candle Co.

Stueder Contractors

Waters Hardware

Miller’s of Claflin

Southwind Drilling

MPIRE Improvements

Classic Well Service

Wildcat Pump and Supply

Jeremiah Jamison with Club 1 Fitness

The Farmhouse

SS Graphics KS

Demel Family

Event Chair Ryan Fairchild said he was excited about how the event turned out.

“In the 4 years of Bike Brew Q we have continued to push for continued growth and are always amazed at the results. This year we grew our crowd heavily while keeping the soul of the event the same. I feel we are spreading awareness for Cystic Fibrosis while contributing to the fight to develop cures and treatments in the best way we can,” Fairchild said. “We have no plans on stopping.”

Craft Brew Expo Director Joe Vinduska said the event was a success.

“We are so thankful to every single person that came out to participate, all of our volunteers and of course our sponsors,” he said. “The event has grown so much, and with that so has awareness about cystic fibrosis and the amount of money we’ve been able to raise for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. The energy at the event is amazing. I love it.”