Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (8/12)

BOOKED: Cheslea Purcell of Great Bend on GBMC case with no driver’s license, speeding with bond of $500 C/S or 48-hour OR.
BOOKED: Kelly Polzin on hold for KDOC.
BOOKED: Nicholas Hicks back from KDOC for court.
BOOKED: Timothy Richardson on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation.
BOOKED: Gabriel Flores of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for driving while suspended, bond in lieu of $1,000 C/S.
BOOKED: Fabio Chavez of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for parole violation, no bond.
BOOKED: Peter Zamarripa on Barton County District Court case for a serve sentence.
BOOKED: Curtis J. Rosas of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for serve sentence.
BOOKED: Tyler Leech on CKCC case for serve sentence.
BOOKED: George H. Murphy of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for aggravated violation of the Kansas Offender Registration Act, bond set at $100,000 C/S.
BOOKED: Cassandra Maupin on Barton County District Court case for probation violation with a serve sentence.
BOOKED: Andrea J. Clark on Russell County District Court warrant for failure to appear with a bond of $353 cash only.
BOOKED: Corey Peverley of Rush Center on Pawnee County warrant for contempt of court with no bond. GBMC case for driving while suspended, bond set at $500 C/S.
RELEASED: Cheslea Purcell of Great Bend for GBMC case for no driver’s license, speeding, after posting a surety bond of $500.
RELEASED: BJ Corter of Hoisington on BTDC case for time served.
RELEASED: Bobby Heinz released to corrections.
RELEASED: Gabriel Flores on BTDC case for DWS with a $1,000 bond.
RELEASED: Jose Saul Torres Jr. on BCDC warrant with a $10,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.