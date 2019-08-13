$20K donation helps Park Elementary construct picnic area

Park Elementary accepted a $28,943 contribution from the Park PTA that is designated for the construction of a picnic-area canopy structure next to the school on Williams Street.

USD 428 Superintendent Khris Thexton said an anonymous donor gifted $20,000 to the PTA to initiate the funding.

“The PTA is having it built over the picnic tables on the west side,” said Thexton. “They will have a nice setup when it is all finished. It was a very generous donation and generous PTA.”

The USD 428 Board of Education approved the contribution at Monday’s meeting.

Other contributions approved included $24.48 from Consumer Relations to Lincoln Elementary School for label incentive rebates and $279.54 from Kroger to Riley Elementary for incentive rebates. The First Presbyterian Church of Great Bend contributed a donation of student clothing to the USD 428 grade school offices.