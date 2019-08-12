Tuesday Weather

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 90. North wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south after midnight.

Wednesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Thursday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Thursday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 94.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Sunday Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 71.

Monday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 95.