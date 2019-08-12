Tuesday Weather

Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 90. North wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south after midnight.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning.
Wednesday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Thursday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Thursday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 94.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 72.
Sunday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 71.
Monday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 95.