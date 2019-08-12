The early enrollment numbers are in for USD 428 Great Bend

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

The preliminary numbers show a slight decrease in total enrollment at USD 428 in Great Bend for the 2019-2020 school year, but Superintendent Khris Thexton expects the final numbers to be similar to last year once school begins next week.

With enrollment online and open enrollment last week at the school sites, the total number of students enrolled this year is 2,603, down 138 from last year’s May 1 numbers.

“It is a little less than a week before we get going with school, but we all know enrollments will continue to trickle in for awhile,” Thexton said. ”

Eisenhower Elementary School’s early enrollment is 320, making it the most-populated grade school. One of the concerns at Eisenhower is a large kindergarten class of 54 students. Thexton added they offered parents the chance to transfer their children to other kindergarten classes in the district in hopes of lowering the Eisenhower number.

The Great Bend Middle School enrollment of 492 is up 40 from last year’s numbers. The Great Bend High School enrollment is currently at 775, but Thexton imagined that number to jump by nearly 100 before school starts August 19.

The official enrollment numbers are not submitted to the state until September 20.