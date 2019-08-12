Police: Suspect shot 30-year-old Kan. man outside Walgreens

SEDGWICK COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a weekend shooting and searching for suspects.

Just before 10p.m. Saturday, police responded to a shooting call at the Quik Trip at 31st Street South and Seneca in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Upon arrival, officers located shell casings in the parking lot of the Walgreens to the north of the Quik Trip. Officers also learned a 30-year-old male victim was being transported by a private vehicle to an area hospital. He was treated at the hospital for non-life-threating injuries.

The investigation revealed a disturbance occurred outside the Walgreens between the victim and a known suspect when the suspect retrieved a handgun and fired several rounds, striking the victim.

This was not a random incident. Investigators are working to speak to the suspect involved, according to Davidson.