DOUGLAS COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating the death of a child in Douglas County.

Just after 5:30p.m. Sunday, police responded to the 3300 block of Iowa Street in Lawrence after receiving a call that a 2-year old child had been left unattended in a parked car.

After arriving at the residence, officers and medical personnel determined that the child had died. Investigators have contacted the family. Authorities have released no additional details early Monday.