Nex-Tech bringing fiber expansion to Great Bend households

Press release from Nex-Tech…

Nex-Tech is pleased to announce the next phase of the fiber expansion will be to Great Bend area households. This fiber expansion provides Internet accessibility of speeds up to 1 Gig, allowing ample bandwidth for running multiple wireless devices (including streaming video) or supporting a work-from-home lifestyle.

Increased Internet speeds provide many benefits to residences and businesses. It allows the transfer of very large files over the Internet, like medical images or multimedia programming. A fiber infrastructure also levels the playing field for small, rural communities to compete with larger, urban areas for business growth, expansion and economic development.

The Nex-Tech Great Bend residential expansion continues a long-planned build, coming on the heels of extending fiber facilities to seven Great Bend schools, the district office, maintenance shop and food service center, alongside the completion of a sizable build to area businesses. The residential build completion will roll out in phases. Each neighborhood that meets the required number of customers to achieve feasibility will be prioritized in the buildout process. Neighborhoods with lower interest levels may be served with a hybrid wireless Internet solution instead of fiber. The project is estimated to take five years to complete.

“Nex-Tech expansion plans are driven in large part by our commitment to making connectivity an integral part of rural America,” says Dustin Schlaefli, Director of Customer Engagement. “That said, it’s an expensive proposition, so when we build, it is with an eye to the future. We know that a 10 Mbps connection is no longer enough for the average household and demand will continue to increase as technology advances.”

For more information on Nex-Tech’s fiber expansion in Great Bend, please visit https://fiber.nex-tech.com or you may stop by our store. Residents can show their interest in bringing service to their neighborhood. The web site tracks the interest level per zone and shows the progress. When the required level of interest is reached in a zone, the zone will then be converted to the sign-up phase, and customers that have showed interest will then be asked to select and commit to services.

Nex-Tech, a technology service provider in Great Bend since 2002, maintains a local office at 3700 10th Street. In addition to providing phone, Internet, Nex-Tech Wireless and business technology services, the Internet expansion will allow Nex-Tech to deliver TV Now service as well, providing a new option for TV service to Great Bend residents. Nex-Tech currently offers fiber service in nearly 60 communities throughout Kansas and was the first company in the nation to bring fiber to the home.