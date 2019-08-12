Life at the Fieldhouse for local small businesses

BUSINESS NEWS

The Fieldhouse may be known as a premier indoor training facility for youth soccer, baseball, basketball, football and personal training, but other things are happening beyond the business’s core products – the front office area has served as an incubator for small businesses.

For example, Marketing Maven Consulting, a local marketing consulting firm, moved into the Fieldhouse almost three years ago when the business began adding employees, growing clientele and expanding services. The Fieldhouse’s community-style office space, sharing resources like copiers, meeting rooms, front-desk staffing and more, meant Marketing Maven could keep overhead down to put resources behind growing the business. As of this month (August), Marketing Maven outgrew the space and moved into a new space on Williams Street downtown.

“The Fieldhouse was a great launching pad,” said Rachel Mawhirter, founder of Marketing Maven. “It gave us a professional address and all the amenities of an established company, but without all the costs. It was great to have flat billing without worrying about fluctuating utility costs.”

Various other enterprises have been utilizing the space as well, like Stephen McAnulla Photography and Liz Bowman’s business, Symmetry Massage.

Each of the tenants underscored the importance of having the all-inclusive price that covers utilities and other perks, and the foot-traffic of young families going to and from sports clinics, but they also agreed there was something special happening in The Fieldhouse’s incubator space; the community of entrepreneurs began to evolve into a support network.

“When I came in and met everyone, I knew right away it was a natural fit,” McAnulla said. “I have loved being at the Fieldhouse since November. There is just a fantastic vibe to this place. It really does feel like a family here. I’ve made a lot of new friends since I moved in and my life has been enriched from the experience.”

Some of that enriched experience, the tenants said, comes from the landlord and owner of The Fieldhouse, Julie Spray.

“Julie loves our community and provides a place that small businesses can grow; I would rate her a 10 out of 10,” Bowman said. “She supports the individual businesses and promotes our successes and achievements.”

McAnulla agreed.

“Julie is eager to help small businesses,” he said. “Julie is a wonderful landlord. Best I’ve had anywhere, honestly. If there is something that needs fixed, she gets right on it. And she goes the extra mile like dropping off Christmas presents to her tenants’ offices. She rocks! She is invested in making the Fieldhouse a community experience and it shows.

“This place is a hidden gem,” McAnulla added. “If you have a small business that is ready to make the leap to your own office space, this place is a great option. I was originally just looking for a small room I could do indoor photos when I needed. After I got settled in I realized I could truly dig my roots in here and make it something great for my photography.”

Bowman of Symmetry Massage said her space is a perfect fit for her business as well, which involves more than just massage; she also does functional movement therapy, which requires a lot of movement.

Spray said it has been exciting to see businesses come into her space and grow.

“I loved watching Marketing Maven grow and now she’s moving into her own space,” Spray said. “When we bought this building we heard people in the community say they would benefit from having office space with shared expenses with other businesses. And it has just been so friendly. It’s like a family in here, giving each other advice and everybody just assists everybody else.”