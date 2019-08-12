Kansas troopers catch stolen car suspect on I-70

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a stolen car suspect after a chase and arrest.

On Saturday, Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers from Troop B and Troop G were involved in a pursuit with a stolen vehicle on the Kansas Turnpike westbound from Douglas County. The pursuit continued into Shawnee County.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputies were ready with tire deflation devices. They were successful with their deployment, hitting 3 of the 4 tires as the pursuit passed westbound on I-70 near the Croco Road overpass. The suspect exited the interstate at Deer Creek and surrendered without further incident. Troopers have not named the suspect and possible charges.