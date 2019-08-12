Kansas City Royals Contest Winners

Five winners and their guests will see the Kansas City Royals game this Saturday with Dakota Tucker from the KVGB Early Morning Show.

The winners were selected at random from the entries received in a Great Bend Post Contest. Each winner will receive a pair of tickets and a parking pass for the Saturday game vs the New York Mets.

The winners were…

Tim Hertach from Claflin

Cynthia Malir from Wilson

Kim Jordan from Great Bend

Ron Klein from Geneseo

Rachel Harris from Great Bend.

Thanks to all who entered.