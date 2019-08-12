John O’Connor

August 12, 2019

Hey, hey, it’s Week Number 411 of Adventures in Computerville, and also, unfortunately, my last visit with you. (At least I think so.) We’ll see. I still haven’t asked management about maybe continuing this from Hutchinson. We have been super-busy ‘pre-moving.’

This has been great fun writing for you over the last eight years. I’ve enjoyed your comments and fellowship. I feel like I know you personally. Some I do, but not all. Some came here as a result of my endless plugging on the Trading Post and some came because they remembered my 26 year-long morning show. However you arrived, THANK YOU!

I can’t thank everyone personally, but let me mention some of our recent visitors: Paul, Terry, Roger, Josie, Julie, Kim, John and Connie (in beautiful Colorado), Eldon, Dana, Rhonda (Class of ’75), Kevin, Charlie and Mark.

Special thanks to Terry (fellow KVGB alumnus) who was our enthusiastic supporter from Day One.

Mark dropped us a nice note and remembered a story I told about a Trading Post caller who had ‘a ton of manure and a trombone’ for sale. ‘Tis true. One of my all-time favorite calls. That, and the call from the lady who was giving away squirrels she had trapped.

Roger asked “why Hutch?” Well, that’s because our daughter, husband and grand daughter live there. We’ve been ‘commuting’ for years and we thought, well, we may as well live there.

Well, watch this space. Never can tell; maybe they’ll want me to keep writing.

Send along your comments, wish-you-wells or whatever to john.oconnor@eagleradio.net.

‘Til we meet again, I remain your humble servant,

John