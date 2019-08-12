TOPEKA – Jo Kay Lepej, 72, passed away May 24, 2019, at Woodhaven Care Center, Ellinwood. She was born January 31, 1947, at Great Bend to Joe F. & Elma M. (Laughlin) Lepej. Jo Kay was a 1965 Council Grove High School graduate, then pursued her higher education from K.S.U., graduating in 1969.

A long time Topeka resident, Jo Kay was a CNA at Stormont Vail Hospital. She was a member of the First United Congregational Church and the Hot Air Balloon Club in Topeka. She enjoyed QVC, Royals baseball, Jeopardy and was a passionate Marion High School sports fan.

Surviving her passing was her mother, Elma M. Lepej (passed away August 11, 2019); sister, Patti Smith and husband George of Isle, MN; two nieces and one nephew, Tyler Mermis of Marion, Taryn Baca of Goodyear, Ariz., and Tierney Mermis of Great Bend; and five great nieces and nephews, Blaine, Bryce and Brynn Mermis of Marion, Haley Suchy of Great Bend, and Kamryn Baca of Goodyear, Ariz. She was preceded in death by her father, Joe F. Lepej.

Jo Kay’s visitation will be held jointly with her mother, Elma M. Lepej, from 1:00 to 9:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Bryant Funeral Home and from 9:00 a.m. to service time, with family receiving friends from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Joint services for Jo Kay and Elma will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Bryant Funeral Home, with The Reverend Adam Wutka and Pastor Mike Munz presiding. Memorials are suggested to the First Congregational United Church of Christ, St. Mark Lutheran Church, or Masonic Lodge #15, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

