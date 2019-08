BARTON COUNTY — One person was injured in an accident just after 1p.m. Monday in Barton County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Chevy Camaro driven by Alma A. Garay-Garay, 20, Great Bend, was southbound on U.S. 281 just north of SW 30th.

The Camaro rear-ended a 2018 Chevy pickup driven by Bruce L. Heller, St. John, that was stopped in road construction.

Garay-Garay was transported to the hospital in Pratt. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP. Heller was not injured.